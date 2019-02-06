Next big cities for innovation, entrepreneurs: AOL co-founder Steve Case

AOL co-founder and former CEO Steve Case said the free enterprise cluster is highly concentrated on the West Coast and should be leveraged across the United States.

Continue Reading Below

“We need to make sure we have an innovation economy all across the country,” said Case during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday. “Last year 75 percent of venture capital went to just three states and startups, [and] high-growth companies create most of the jobs.”

Case, who started the iconic AOL brand 30 years before the internet became part of everyday life is now the CEO of investment firm Revolution. He recently launched the Rise of the Rest initiative, which aims to “shine a spotlight” on parts of the country that would benefit from venture capital backing for startups and create more jobs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

What's more Case said that it can be a bipartisan issue. And although Trump touted job creation over the last two years during Tuesday evenings’ State of the Union address, Case said he would have liked to have heard more on innovation and entrepreneurship in Trump and Democrat Stacy Abrams responses.

Case also broke down the next big cities for entrepreneurs and innovation. Here's a look at where the opportunites are by sector.

Advertisement

Health Care

“Up for grabs – it’s one-sixth of the economy… Should be more convenient… [and] affordable,” he said and added that Minnesota and Cleveland are robust.

Agriculture:

“If you want to be part of rethinking farm systems and food systems,” he said. “Omaha and Lincoln, and St. Louis are very strong.”

Trucking

“Happens to be very strong in Chattanooga,” he said. “We backed a company called Freightways. Their creating a Bloomberg platform.”