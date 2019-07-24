Who is Bindi Irwin? Steve Irwin's daughter is getting married

Bindi Irwin is getting married.

The 21-year-old daughter of Steve Irwin announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell on Twitter Wednesday.

Since her father, the host of the popular Australian nature show “The Crocodile Hunter,” died while filming in 2006, the younger Irwin has gone on to have her own career in TV.

She hosted a 2007 documentary special about her father, and later had her own Discovery Kids show, “Bindi the Jungle Girl.” In 2015, she won season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars” and currently appears on the Animal Planet reality series “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” with her mom, Terri, and brother, Robert.

Bindi Irwin’s net worth is estimated at $3 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Irwin and her mother also sit on the board of directors of Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, a wildlife conservation group started by Steve and Terri Irwin in 2002.

Powell, Irwin’s 22-year-old fiancé, is a former professional wakeboarder from Florida. The couple reportedly met at the Australia Zoo, where the Irwins still work, in 2013 when he was in Australia for a wakeboarding competition.

As a wakeboarder, Powell has taken first place in competitions like the Houston Pro and Points Chase. His net worth is estimated somewhere between $100,000 and $1 million, according to networthstats.com.