Volvo is recalling 200,000 cars worldwide, here's why

Volvo is recalling 200,000 diesel cars worldwide on fears the fuel line may crack.

The Swedish automaker, which is owned by China’s Geely Holding Company, added that the recall is a “preventive safety measure” and it has not received any reports of incidents.

A Volvo spokesperson told The Associated Press, “What may happen is that the fuel may leak out into the engine compartment over a long period of time.”

Models included in the recall are Volvo V40, S60 and V60 and its Cross Country versions. Additionally, the Gothenburg-based company will cover V70, XC70, S80, XC60 and XC90 built in 2015 and 2016.

Volvo says all owners with the recalled models have been notified and will receive a new fuel line at no cost.

The Associated Press contributed to this report