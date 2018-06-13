Volkswagen fined $1.18B for diesel emissions cheating

article

Dieselgate is over.

German prosecutors have fined the automaker 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) on Wednesday over diesel emissions cheating allegations. Volkswagen said it will accept the fine, therefore admitting responsibility for the scandal.

“Following thorough examination, Volkswagen AG accepted the fine and it will not lodge an appeal against it. Volkswagen AG, by doing so, admits its responsibility for the diesel crisis and considers this as a further major step towards the latter being overcome,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.