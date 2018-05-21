Veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company to invest $6M in Tennessee expansion

Black Rifle Coffee Company, the veteran-owned coffee roaster, plans to open a new facility in Tennessee as part of a $6 million investment.

Continue Reading Below

The facility in Manchester, Tennessee—about 65 miles southeast of Nashville—will allow BRCC to increase production capacity to keep up with growing demand, according to a joint announcement from BRCC and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The company expects to produce about seven million pounds of coffee at the new location.

BRCC’s expansion will create 52 new jobs over the next five years in Tennessee’s Coffee County. A job fair is scheduled for May 24.

More than 50% of BRCC’s hires are veterans, BRCC founder Evan Hafer told Maria Bartiromo during a FOX Business interview last year.

“As a veteran and general manager for Black Rifle Coffee Company, I am extremely proud to be part of BRCC’s team, its values and culture,” BRCC’s Amanda Higgins said in a statement. “It’s not every day that you can work alongside some of the most dedicated, hard-working people in America that embody the values that we stand for as a company.”

Advertisement

BRCC, which is owned and operated by U.S. military veterans and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, roasts and distributes premium coffee blends.

The company has become popular with conservatives for its pro-Second Amendment stance and satirical social media videos. In an interview with FOX Business, Hafer said, “If you’re pro-American, pro-America, you’re going to love my coffee.”