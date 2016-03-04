Verizon CEO: Shared Data Plans Could Come in 2012

article

Speaking during a recent UBS conference in New York City, Verizon Communications CEO Lowell McAdam said that Verizon Wireless may rollout shared data plans next year.

Currently, a family of five must have a different data plan for each member of the household; however, the new plans could potentially allow all five family members to share a pool of data, much like a family would share voice minutes.

The same benefits could apply to a single customer who has separate data plans for a tablet, a smartphone and a USB modem.

“I think in 2012 we will see it,” McAdam said. “We have been working on this for a couple of years. Getting to one bill and getting to account-level pricing is our goal.”

McAdam also said that Isis, a mobile wallet initiative created by Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile USA and AT&T, will begin a “significant” rollout of its NFC mobile payment system by the end of 2012 and that it will begin to generate revenue for Verizon by 2013.

