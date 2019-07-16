GoFundMe launched for Valerie Harper, ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ actress, amid cancer battle

article

A GoFundMe page for Valerie Harper, who is known for her iconic role as Rhoda on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” was launched recently in an effort “to ensure she receives the best care possible” in her fight against cancer.

Continue Reading Below

Word of “The Valerie Harper Cancer Support Fund” was shared to the actress’s Facebook page on Friday in a post signed by an assistant, Deanna. The validity of the GoFundMe was also verified to Deadline by Harper’s representative.

The post linked out to the GoFundMe page, which detailed Harper’s history with cancer.

A few years after developing lung cancer, Harper was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, which is “a condition that occurs when cancer cells spread into the fluid-filled membrane surrounding the brain, known as the meninges,” the GoFundMe said.

The page shed light on Harper’s current condition, saying that she is on a variety of medications and chemotherapy drugs. She is also experiencing “extreme physical and painful challenges now with around the clock, 24/7 care immediately needed which is not covered by insurance.”

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“This is just part of the daily cost that is without a doubt a financial burden that could never be met alone,” it continued.

The “GoFundMe initiative” was from Harper’s husband, Tony Cacciotti, the page said.