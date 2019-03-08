US women’s soccer team sues for equal pay, treatment

The entire U.S. Women’s National Team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation on Friday, claiming they are not paid the same as their counterparts on the Men’s National Team, despite performing the same duties – perhaps more successfully.

In a class-action suit viewed by The Wall Street Journal, all 28 members of the team alleged gender discrimination, affecting not only pay but also where the team played and trained. The complaint was filed on International Women’s Day.

The U.S. Soccer Federation declined to comment on matters of pending litigation.

The players are requesting back pay and damages.

A similar complaint was made three years ago by five members of the women’s team. A collective bargaining agreement was struck in 2017 whereby players were said to have received raises in base pay and bonuses, among other things, according to The Associated Press.

The team has won three FIFA World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals.

The men’s team has not made it past the World Cup quarterfinals in nearly 90 years.