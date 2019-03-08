Yankees partner with Amazon, Sinclair, and Blackstone to buy YES Network

article

The New York Yankees have repurchased the Yankees Entertainment Sports network (YES) from Disney at a price of $3.4 billion in a deal that is expected to close on Friday, FOX Business has learned.

The Yankees will be the majority owner of the YES network, which airs the Yankees games as well as games of other New York teams including the Brooklyn Nets and New York City Football Club (NYCFC), and will partner with other companies including Amazon, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Blackstone Group according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Yankees opted to buy back the station following Disney’s sale of the 22 Fox regional sports networks (RSNs) in the $71.3 billion deal that is scheduled to close over the next month. The bidding on the other Fox regional sports network continues but YES is considered the prime jewel of the 22 RSNs.

Amazon and Sinclair will hold the next largest ownership stakes in YES, underscoring the ability to leverage the broadcasting of Yankees games to both local markets controlled by Sinclair and through Amazon's streaming service.

The deal foreshadows some of the major changes that’s transforming sports broadcasting; the Yankees are hoping Amazon will stream some of the games to a national audience, though details of how that will occur are unclear.

A spokesperson for the Yankees declines to comment. A spokesman for Disney declined.