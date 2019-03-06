Arnold Palmer Invitational: $9.1M purse up for grabs after Tiger Woods injury

The field at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, will have one less obstacle to one of the richest purses on the PGA Tour after Tiger Woods’ withdrawal earlier this week with a neck strain.

Held at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, the 2019 edition of Palmer’s annual tournament has a total purse of $9.1 million and a winner’s share of $1.64 million, according to the Golf Channel. The prize ranks as one of the most lucrative of the year, outside of golf’s four major events.

Woods, who has won at Bay Hill a record eight times, was expected to lead a field that included defending champion Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and several other top golfers. However, Woods was forced to withdraw ahead of this year’s event, citing a neck strain.

"Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I've had for a few weeks, I'm forced to withdraw from the API," Woods wrote on Twitter "I've been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players."

Woods has racked up career earnings of $7.6 million at the event. He is expected to return for the Players Championship – golf’s first major tournament of 2019 – when it begins next Thursday.

McIlroy won just over $1.6 million as champion of last year’s event.

Player begins at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday and wraps up on Sunday.