DC eatery that inspired 'Afternoon Delight' fuels US-China trade talks

A trade deal between the U.S. and China is slow to come together but one thing the players can agree on is lunch.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He were spotted getting delivery bags from D.C. restaurant Clyde's -- which describes itself as serving classic American food.

"Clyde's owns 12 restaurants throughout greater Washington," according to its Facebook page. "No two of our restaurants are alike; yet all deliver the distinctive experience our customers count on: excellent food and top-notch service."

The menu lists items such as a $14.99 cheeseburger or buffalo chicken sandwich. The seafood offerings include lobster shepherd's pie for $21.99 and a broad selection of oysters.

While it's unclear what exactly was ordered for the group, the menu has a history of inspiring successes. Its afternoon appetizer menu was once titled "Afternoon Delight," a moniker that the Starland Vocal Band adopted for a 1976 hit extolling the joys of mid-day lovemaking after two members dined there.

The players need a hearty lunch. This morning, President Trump announced in a morning tweet that he will meet with Liu at the White House on Friday. That followed the Chinese saying last night that they would head home Thursday, cutting talks short by one day.

Each development moved the markets, albeit in opposite directions.

As for Clyde's, the restaurant changed hands in August, when it was purchased by Graham Holdings Co.

The new owner of Clyde’s, which began in Georgetown in 1963, is an Arlington, Virginia-based company spun off during the 2013 purchase of the Washington Post by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, according to the Georgetowner.

Christian de la Chapelle contributed to this article.