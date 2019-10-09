US China trade talks one day only as tensions flare

Trade talks between the United States and China cooled off before they even started.

Continue Reading Below

Originally set for Thursday and Friday, the talks will now only be one day, FOX Business has confirmed.

The delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu, will depart for China on Thursday at the conclusion of the talks. It is unclear why talks were shortened so close to the start.

Ahead of the latest development, President Trump speaking from the White House said, "In my opinion, China wants to make a deal more than I do....I am very happy right now, we are taking in billions of dollars of tariffs" he said while adding, "They've eaten the tariffs, they've devalued their currency and they are pouring a lot of money into their system. They've lost 3.5 million jobs and their supply chain is breaking up like a broken egg."

The Chinese insist they came in good faith and while they are making soybean and wheat purchases, at larger volumes than expected, the U.S. will not agree to the suspension of tariffs which shows a lack of sincerity.

U.S. stock futures, in early trading Wednesday evening, declined.

R.N. White contributed to this report.