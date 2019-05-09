US Army's new uniforms a throwback to classic WWII design

The U.S. Army is planning to roll out new uniforms, which look very similar to ones members have worn in the past.

A spokesperson for the Army told FOX Business that the look – which was worn by soldiers in World War II and the Korean War – is “one of the most admired and recognizable” in the service’s history.

“The reintroduction of this uniform is meant to inspire trust and confidence in our soldiers' professionalism and readiness,” Heather J. Hagan told FOX Business.

The style of uniform was termed “pinks and greens” by Army members.

During an address at the Wounded Warriors Project Soldier Ride last month, President Trump said the uniforms would be expensive.

“In the Army, we’re even getting new uniforms and those beautiful new uniforms with the belt. It was a big deal — the belt,” Trump said. “And if you think those uniforms were inexpensive, they were very expensive. They were very. But they wanted it and we got it.”

(U.S. Army Photo by Timothy M. Ahearn)

Hagan told FOX Business, however, that the new uniform will have no additional cost for either the American taxpayer or enlisted soldiers. The higher quality uniforms are expected to last for a “longer service life” and the Army will be phasing them in over a longer period for costs to remain neutral.

The Army does not yet have specific cost information, Hagan said, because the procurement phase for the uniform had not yet begun.

All soldiers are expected to be given the uniforms in 2020, according to The New York Times. Field tests have been underway for a number of months.