US Army to get advanced camouflage protection system

The U.S. Army is about to be equipped with a new netting system designed to protect its troops from a number of threats.

Continue Reading Below

The ultra-lightweight camouflage-net system, or ULCANS, is a camouflage screen designed to hide military equipment from sensors across the electromagnetic spectrum, providing protection against not only visual threats, but also ultra-violet, near-infrared and thermal infrared radars.

Three companies bid for the contract, which was ultimately awarded to Fibrotex USA – a leader in camouflage, concealment and deception systems for militaries. The deal is worth $480 million, according to Army Times, with a duration of 10 years. During that time Fibrotex will produce and deliver an indefinite amount of netting to the armed forces.

The netting is expected to be available in light and dark patterns, tailored to a variety of different combat environments.

“Today more than ever, military forces and opposition groups are using night vision sensors and thermal devices against our troops, but by using Fibrotex’s camouflage, concealment and deception solutions, we make them undetectable again, allowing them to continue keeping us safe," Eyal Malleron, CEO of Fibrotex USA, told The Army Times.

Advertisement

The company also told the publication that it will produce ULCANS out of a facility in Kentucky, creating hundreds of jobs. Production is scheduled to begin next year.

Fibrotex did not return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The company already has a contract with the Finnish Army, which is set to expire this year.