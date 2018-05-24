United Airlines reaches ‘resolution’ with family over dog death

United Airlines has reached a “resolution” with the family whose French bulldog puppy died after being placed in an overhead bin.

“We are deeply sorry for this tragic accident and have worked with the Robledo family to reach a resolution,” United spokesman Charles Hobart told FOX Business in a statement.

The 10-month-old dog died in March after a flight attendant forced the pet’s owner to put the animal in an overhead bin, which United said is against company policy.

Following the incident, United issued brightly colored bag tags to customers traveling with in-cabin pets.