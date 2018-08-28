United Airlines expands flight coverage for college football season

United Airlines on Tuesday said it is adding flights to accommodate college football fans traveling to games in popular locales this fall.

The airline is boosting the number of flights to top college football towns and using larger aircraft to shuttle more fans per flight. The changes add a total of 204,000 seats to United’s domestic network from September through November, or about 2,200 seats per day more than previous levels.

"Each fall, football fans travel from near and far to cheer on their alma matter or favorite college team," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network. "Football brings families, friends and classmates together for thrilling and memorable moments, which is why we've added over 204,000 seats to top college markets this fall to help our customers more easily get to these exciting games."

United is adding flights from major transit hubs, such as Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., to several college football towns, including Madison, Wisconsin, South Bend, Indiana, and State College, Pennsylvania. A total of eight flight routes from six airports will use larger planes.

A full breakdown of United’s expanded coverage for college football season can be viewed here.

The flights will make it easier to attend games for several schools that ranked on StubHub’s list of top-selling college football venues in terms of total ticket sales. The Alabama Crimson Tide ranked first on this year’s list, followed by the Michigan Wolverines, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs.