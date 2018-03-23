Trump vs. Biden? President a slight boxing favorite, oddsmaker says

President Donald Trump would be a slight favorite to defeat former Vice President Joe Biden if the two political heavyweights were to turn their public feud into a charity boxing match, according to an online sportsbook.

Bovada.LV lists Trump as a -140 (5/7) favorite in a prospective match, while Biden is listed at even money (1/1). The sportsbook will take action on the match if it happens by the end of 2018, a Bovada spokesman said.

The tale of the tape appears to give a slight edge to Trump. The president is slightly younger (71) than his Democratic challenger (75), taller (6-foot-3 compared to 6-foot) and heavier (239 pounds versus 215 pounds), the Washington Post reported.

Biden and Trump have engaged in an increasingly antagonistic war of words in recent days, with both men going as far as to threaten physical violence against their political rival. Biden, who served as vice president alongside Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, ripped Trump at a rally earlier this week.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,’” Biden said. “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Trump fired back on his preferred social media platform, Twitter, targeting Biden with one of his trademark nicknames.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault,” Trump wrote. “He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”