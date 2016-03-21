Trump Presidency Ranked a Top Ten Threat to the Global Economy

In its latest global risk assessment, the Economist ranked a Trump presidency as the six largest threat to the global economy. Robert Powell, who helped put the assessment together, explained how they came to this conclusion during an interview with the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

“The identity of the president, the most powerful man in the world, has a spillover effect for the rest of the world. So [it’s concerning] if you have a gentleman such as himself talking about trade wars, building a wall with Mexico… he’s been very down on NAFTA, very down on the TPP,” Powell said.

The report also ranked a Trump presidency as big a threat as Jihad terrorism.

“What is the global threat of say an ISIS group or such actually launching multiple attacks around a similar time at multiple powers and actually disrupting the global economy? We haven’t had anything quite on that scale since 9/11, so it’s not a high risk, whereas the chances of Trump becoming president are quite high,” he said.