Trump administration moves to ban flavored e-cigarettes from market

The Trump administration is moving to ban flavored e-cigarettes from the market – potentially including menthol and mint flavors – amid a rise in use among young Americans.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday there is “surging” use of the products among teens and young adults, who are being drawn in by the flavors.

Top health officials met at the White House on Wednesday to address what the administration has called an “epidemic of youth e-cigarette use.”

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to share more specific details on the ban and its implementation soon.

A spokesperson for Juul Labs Inc., one of the most popular e-cigarette companies, did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment. (Altria owns a 35% stake in Juul.)

The company had previously imposed restrictions to address underage vaping in the U.S. amid mounting concern – which included stopping in-store sales of fruity flavors and only selling to Americans aged 21 or over on its website. Those restrictions, however, don’t apply to sales in some overseas markets.

According to data obtained by The New York Post, sales of Juul’s mint pods surged as it limited the availability of other flavors.

More than one-quarter of high school students were current e-cigarette users in 2019, according to data cited by the administration.

The decision comes at a time when there has been an increasing number of lung illnesses being investigated over potential connections to vaping products. So far, there have been about 6 deaths.

