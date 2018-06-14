Topgolf brings the US Open to fans across the country

Topgolf is inspiring people of all skill levels to take a swing at the game.

Continue Reading Below

The golf entertainment company has created a digital game creating an experience surrounded by food and music bringing both old and new fans onto the gold course.

“We connect people in meaningful ways and we create moments that matter for everyone,” Topgolf Executive Chairman Erik Anderson told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis from the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Shinnecock Hills, New York, the location of the U.S. Open.

Topgolf runs 41 venues, entertaining more than 13 million guests annually in the U.S.

“We don’t think we're at saturation at all,” Anderson said when asked if the company can achieve further growth. Topgolf is opening a $35 million golf park on Queensland's Gold Coast in Australia.

Advertisement

Anderson said the company is presenting the game in a unique way, combining the best of technology and sports, so even people who don't play the sport can still enjoy it.

“So when you come, you actually create your own experience at Topgolf,” he said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Anderson also credits Topgolf’s staff and company culture for its success.

“We connect people in meaningful ways and we create moments that matter for everyone,” he said.

The golf entertainment company is teaming up with Fox Sports to bring the action of the 118th U.S. Open directly to fans through a live immersive viewing experience by kicking off the ultimate watch party at all Topgolf venues across the country.

Fox Sports is a unit of 21st Century Fox, the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.