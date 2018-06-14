US Open: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth among favorites with $12M at stake

Dustin Johnson entered the 2018 U.S. Open tournament with the strongest odds of taking home nearly $2.2 million in winnings.

The world’s top golfers are competing for a share of a $12 million purse, equal to last year’s combined payout at the U.S. Open. The winner will earn $2.16 million, or 18% of the total, while the runner-up will receive $1.3 million.

Johnson was favored to win the U.S. Open with 9-1 odds, according to oddsmaker Jeff Sherman of Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. Justin Rose had 12-1 odds, while Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler were each given a 14-1 chance of topping the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods, who is looking for his first major tournament victory in a decade, had 20-1 odds heading into the U.S. Open’s first round Thursday. Jason Day (16-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1) had slightly better odds.

Only five players were under par as of Thursday afternoon, as strong winds created difficult conditions at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, which is near the south shore of Long Island. Johnson and Russell Henley were tied for the early lead at 2-under. Woods shot a 3-over par through nine holes in the opening round, while Spieth finished 8-over par.