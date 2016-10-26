Top Guns: What Americans Are Buying

article

Gun sales are hitting the bullseye. Gun manufacturers, sports retailers, and even the FBI have noted a record numbers of sales and background checks, as reported by FOXBusiness.com. The firearms industry is worth a whopping estimated $15 billion, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation says the industry accounted for $49.29 billion in total economic activity in 2015.

With America packing so much heat, what’s the most popular gun? Firearm? Top gauge? FOXBusiness.com tallied up what tops the list for gun owners.

1. Best-Selling Semi-Automatic Pistol: Smith & Wesson M&P Shield

Extremely thin, lightweight and easy to conceal, the Smith and Wesson 9mm Shield is a popular pistol for consumers concerned with self-defense, says GunBroker. "One million Shield owners can’t be wrong," boasts Smith and Wesson.

2. Best-Selling Revolver: Heritage Arms Rough Rider

With the look and feel of Wild West outlaws, the Heritage Arms Rough Rider collection is a #1 pick for modern day gun-slingers, according to GunBroker. Take for example the .22 Small Bore revolver (shown) with a Cocobolo wooden grip, and cold blue finish.

3. Best-Selling Semi-Automatic Rifle: Smith & Wesson M&P15

This semi-automatic rifle is "engineered for a wide variety of recreational, sport shooting and professional applications," according to Smith and Wesson. The 5.56mm, adjustable sight and collapsable stock is the #1 pick for semi-automatic rifle shoppers, as reported by GunBroker.

4. Most Manufactured Firearm: Rifles

According to the The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives the number one manufactured firearm is the rifle, with 3,582,163 produced each year. Second best? Revolvers at 792,834 produced annually.

5. Top Pistol Gauge: 9MM

Move over .22 or .357 ... Americans are turning to the 9mm, specifically for pistols, with more than 1,472,528 9mm sidearms manufactured yearly, according to the ATF.