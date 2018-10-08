Top concerns investors have about winning the lottery

More than $750 million is up for grabs in two of the country’s biggest lottery drawings after the weekend yielded no winners.

The Mega Million’s jackpot has ballooned to $470 million, while Powerball’s top prize is up to $282 million.

And while your chances are quite grim at a one-in-292.2-million shot for Powerball and one-in-302.6-million for the Mega Millions, the buzz around the jumbo jackpots not only brings out the non-gamblers but investors, too.

According to a new TD Ameritrade survey, 7 in 10 investors fantasize at least a few times a year about receiving an unexpected windfall of money.

And, on average, male investors spend $96 a year on lottery tickets, while women investors spend around $82.

But Wall Street seems to perk up when the jackpot exceeds at least $100 million. For those who have $500,000-plus of investable assets already, the jackpot needs to be more than $250 million for them to buy a ticket.

Yet all respondents polled agreed that winning $1 million or $100 million jackpot would improve their lives overall.

When asked about what they would do with it, the top three answers were: Sharing the prize with others; saving and investing the money for the future; and quitting their jobs.

As for their biggest concerns about winnings, the top were family and friends coming for money, fear that “winning would change them as a person,” and lastly, choosing between a lump sum or regular payments.