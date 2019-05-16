Top 10 best and worst states for economy

When it comes to ranking states based on their overall economy, Colorado has the other 49 beat.
Continue Reading Below
U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday declared the western state as being above the rest when considering factors like employment, business environment and growth.
The determination was part of the outlet’s “Best States 2019” list, which demonstrates how states ranked in metrics across these eight differently-weighted categories: healthcare, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections and natural environment.
MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS ...
“Four of the 10 states with the strongest economies also rank among the top 10 Best States overall,” U.S. News & World Report said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP
Advertisement
Washington, which is among those four, ranked No. 1 on the overall best states list.
The 10 Best States for Economy of 2019
1. Colorado
2. Utah
3. Washington
4. California
5. Oregon
6. Idaho
7. Massachusetts
8. Nevada
9. Florida
10. Arizona
The 10 Worst States for Economy of 2019
41. Illinois
42. Wyoming
43. Arkansas
44. Pennsylvania
45. Alabama
46. Alaska
47. New Mexico
48. Mississippi
49. Louisiana
50. West Virginia