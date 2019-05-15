Washington clinches top ranking in ‘best states’ 2019 list: report

article

Washington has claimed the top spot on this year’s “best states” list, an accolade hailed by their governor.

Continue Reading Below

The standings were released Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report, whose results reflect each state’s rankings “in 71 metrics across eight categories.”

“The data behind the rankings aims to show how well states serve their residents in a variety of ways,” the outlet said. “In calculating the rankings, each of the eight categories was assigned weightings based on the average of three years of data from an annual national survey that asked a total of more than 50,000 people to prioritize each subject in their state.”

Leading the categories in weight was health care, followed by education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections and natural environment.

Advertisement

“Cleaner energy and a booming tech sector” played a role in Washington’s placement, the outlet noted in a separate article, adding that both Amazon and Microsoft have taken up residence there.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted his reaction to the report, saying that it “proves what we've known all along, that climate action and a strong economy go hand in hand.”

“This is an exceptional place to live, work, raise a family and open a business,” he continued. “And we are working hard to make sure all Washingtonians have an opportunity to benefit from our growth and success.”

The 10 Best States of 2019

1. Washington

2. New Hampshire

3. Minnesota

4. Utah

5. Vermont

6. Maryland

7. Virginia

8. Massachusetts

9. Nebraska

10. Colorado

The 10 Worst States of 2019

41. Pennsylvania

42. South Carolina

43. Oklahoma

44. Alaska

45. Arkansas

46. New Mexico

47. West Virginia

48. Mississippi

49. Alabama

50. Louisiana