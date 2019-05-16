Here are the best and worst states for health care in the US

article

The numbers are in for the best – and worst – U.S. states for health care.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. News & World Report tabulated the results, released Tuesday, as part of their “Best States 2019” list.

Of the eight categories included in the report, health care was listed first with an assigned weight of 16 percent.

Each category “was assigned weightings based on the average of three years of data from an annual national survey that asked a total of more than 50,000 people to prioritize each subject in their state,” the outlet explained.

In determining each states health care ranking, access for both kids and adults to preventative medical and dental treatment was a factor, U.S. News & World Report said.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The 10 Best States for Health Care of 2019

1. Hawaii

2. Massachusetts

3. Connecticut

4. Washington

5. Rhode Island

6. New Jersey

7. California

8. Maryland

9. Utah

10. Minnesota

The 10 Worst States for Health Care in 2019

41. Missouri

42. Wyoming

43. Tennessee

44. Kentucky

45. Louisiana

46. Alabama

47. Oklahoma

48. West Virginia

49. Arkansas

50. Mississippi