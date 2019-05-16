Here are the best and worst states for health care in the US

The numbers are in for the best – and worst – U.S. states for health care.
Continue Reading Below
U.S. News & World Report tabulated the results, released Tuesday, as part of their “Best States 2019” list.
Of the eight categories included in the report, health care was listed first with an assigned weight of 16 percent.
Each category “was assigned weightings based on the average of three years of data from an annual national survey that asked a total of more than 50,000 people to prioritize each subject in their state,” the outlet explained.
MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS ...
In determining each states health care ranking, access for both kids and adults to preventative medical and dental treatment was a factor, U.S. News & World Report said.
Advertisement
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP
The 10 Best States for Health Care of 2019
1. Hawaii
2. Massachusetts
3. Connecticut
4. Washington
5. Rhode Island
6. New Jersey
7. California
8. Maryland
9. Utah
10. Minnesota
The 10 Worst States for Health Care in 2019
41. Missouri
42. Wyoming
43. Tennessee
44. Kentucky
45. Louisiana
46. Alabama
47. Oklahoma
48. West Virginia
49. Arkansas
50. Mississippi