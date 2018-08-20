Tiger Woods ‘still the biggest draw’ golf has: Bernhard Langer

Tiger Woods is still a hole-in-one for golf, according to professional golf hall of famer Bernhard Langer.

“I think he’s still the biggest draw that we have,” Langer, the 2018 Payne Stewart Award recipient, told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “He brings every tournament to a different level and people come out in great flocks to see him … it was great to see him in contention in the last two majors.”

The final round of the 2018 PGA Championship, featuring a battle between Woods and Brooks Koepka, drew massive ratings. CBS Sports announced on Monday that average viewership was up 69% compared to the household audience for the same event one year ago. It marks the highest final round ratings since the 2009 PGA Championship.

Woods is currently ranked 26th in official World Golf Ranking, after ranking 656th at the start of the golf season. Woods earned $43.3 million in 2017, according to Forbes, and is among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2018.