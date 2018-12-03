This new, healthy artificial sweetener promises to taste like sugar but without calories

A new product being brought onto the market promises to satiate your sweet tooth without calories or unnatural ingredients.

The product, which is derived from sugar cane, was created by Amyris, a company that develops and produces ingredients for the health and wellness, beauty and flavors and fragrances markets. The product which has been labeled Amyris "No Compromise Sweetness," has been given a Generally Recognized As Safe designation by an independent panel.

“Our whole focus is to make it feel just like sugar,” said John Melo, the president and CEO of Amyris, on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Monday. “The whole idea of all of the good and none of the bad is to remove all the confusion from the consumer experience. We want the consumer to have something they can use just like sugar, be as good as sugar, much sweeter than sugar.”

Melo said the product, unlike other sweeteners, has no aftertaste and will be competitively priced with sugar.

Melo anticipates the product, which launched on Monday, to be used by food manufacturers as an ingredient in the foods found at home like chocolate and baked goods, and eventually be sold directly to consumers in the U.S.

But in the meantime, Amyris partnered with Camil Alimentos, one of the largest food companies in Latin America, to begin selling the zero-calorie sweetener in Brazil.