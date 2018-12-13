Buying a winter home? Here are the hottest markets

Wintertime has always been a buyer’s market, especially if you’re looking to snag a snowy vacation home.

According to a new research, home discounts for winter getaways skyrocket in December, with the peak season occurring between October and February.

In addition to the price reductions, many vacation homeowners in big-name ski resorts are also seeing high returns on their investments, according to new data compiled by Vacasa, a vacation rental website.

In fact the returns are so good, that buying winter homes destinations are up 23 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Here are the top 10 winter destinations that have the highest one-year return, according to Vacasa.

1. Okemo / Ludlow, Vermont

One-year return: 6.1 percent

Median home price: $273,600

2. Mount Hood, Oregon

One-year return: 5.9 percent

Median home price: $336,500

3. Leavenworth, Washington

One-year return: 5.6 percent

Median home price: $380,400

4. Park City, Utah

One-year return: 5.1 percent

Median home price: $447,700

5. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

One-year return: 5.1 percent

Median home price: $549,500

6. Big Bear Lake, California

One-year return: 4.6 percent

Median home price: $337,000

7. Pagosa Springs, Colorado

One-year return: 4.5 percent

Median home price: $287,500

8. Flagstaff, Arizona

One-year return: 4.5 percent

Median home price: $349,900

9. Stowe, Vermont

One-year return: 4.5 percent

Median home price: $593,200

10. North Lake Tahoe, California

One-year return: 3.9 percent

Median home price: $646,200