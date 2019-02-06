This is how much most men plan to spend on Valentine's Day

It’s been dubbed one of the most romantic days of the year, but depending on what stage your romantic relationship is at, Valentine’s Day could end up being a real doozy -- especially if you’re married.

Continue Reading Below

According to a new study by Lendingtree.com, while most men polled on average said they plan to spend $95 on the holiday, that price point dropped to $57 for married couples.

However, that average gained a big boost when polling engaged couples -- they plan to spend an average of $92 with a slight decrease for couples who are dating, at $88.

The biggest overall spending gap was seen between the genders. Men said they expect to spend an average of $95, while women said they plan to dish out less than half that amount, averaging $41.

LendingTree also found that “overspending” for Valentine’s Day to be much riskier than underspending.

Advertisement

Only 4 percent of all respondents polled -- both men and women -- said they would be disappointed if their partners spent less than they expected, while one in four said they would be irritated if their partner spends too much.

More than one in three don’t expect their partners to spend a single cent this year on the holiday, while more than one in three admitted they really didn’t have any plans to either.

Generation Z plans to spend the most this year -- $113 -- while millennials are averaging $49. A third of baby boomers polled said they would be upset if their partners spent a lot of money on them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Overall, 41 percent said they are looking forward to the holiday, while 5 percent admitted they are dreading it. But most don’t care one way or the other.

HOW MUCH PEOPLE PLAN TO SPEND FOR VALENTINE’S DAY (AVERAGE)

EVERYONE: $69

WOMEN: $41

MEN: $95

MARRIED PEOPLE: $57

ENGAGED PEOPLE: $92

DATING PEOPLE: $88

PEOPLE WITH AT LEAST $5,000 IN CREDIT CARD DEBT: $62

PEOPLE WITH STUDENT LOANS: $78

PEOPLE WITH MORTGAGES: $59

PEOPLE WITH CAR LOANS: $57

PEOPLE WITH PERSONAL LOANS: $88

PEOPLE WITH NO DEBT: $82