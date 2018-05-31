These franchises are hiring hundreds of workers this summer

Small business hiring is gaining momentum as the Labor Department recorded a record number of job openings. They added 38,000 jobs in May but low unemployment is making it tougher for smaller companies to compete with big businesses.

However, there are a number of franchises that are looking to fill hundreds of jobs this summer. FOX Business spoke with five that are eager to hire more workers.

Frutta Bowls

The New Jersey based “healthy-alternative fast-casual restaurant” is looking to hire more than 500 employees this summer, the CEO Brooke Gagliano told Cheryl Casone on “Mornings with Maria.”

Club Pilates

This franchise has more than 1,300 instructors around the country and is the largest network of premium Pilates studios in the world with over 400 locations.

“We are always looking for great people to work at Club Pilates franchises. We are proactively searching for employees all the time,” said Xponential Fitness chief development officer John Kersh. “We have a great training program - one of the best in the industry.”

Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus is the third largest specialty pet food retailer in the U.S. They are adding jobs in order to keep up with demand from pet lovers pursuing employment.

“We get people that really seek us out for employment because they love the opportunity to spend the day petting dogs and talking to pet parents,” said director of franchise dev. Jason Paulo.

Experimac

Recently named as one of Entrepreneurs top ten hottest franchises in 2018. This company which specializes in selling, buying, repairing and trading Apple products is looking for people to fill part-time positions.

I Heart Mac & Cheese

The build your own mac & cheese concept has big expansion plans as it seeks new franchise units worldwide, Entrepreneur reported.