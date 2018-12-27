These cars will be killed off in 2019

Remember the Volkswagen Beetle craze of the 1990s?
That vehicle along with a slew of other passenger cars—including compacts and hatchbacks—are going to be a thing of the past come 2019.
Automakers are ending production of a laundry-list of vehicles at a rapid pace to make way for more SUVs and crossovers to keep up with customer demand.
According to projections from car-buying advice website Edmunds, about one in two vehicles sold next year will be either an SUV or a crossover.
Here is a list of some of the vehicles that are being discontinued in 2019.
Ford Taurus
Ford Focus
Chevrolet Impala
Chevrolet Cruze
Chevrolet Volt
Volkswagen Touareg
Volkswagen Beetle
Hyundai Azera
Honda CR-Z
Ford C-Max
Toyota Prius V
Nissan Juke
Cadillac CT6
Cadillac ATS