After Bezos split, here's a look at some of the 5 most expensive divorce settlements

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos -- the world's richest man -- and his wife, Mackenzie, announced on Wednesday they’re divorcing.

In a statement they both signed, the billionaire executive and his wife of 25 years billed the divorce as an amicable decision that came after a “long period of loving exploration and trial separation.”

“If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” the statement said. “We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Although the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

Although it’s unclear what the terms of the divorce are, Bezos is worth more than $137 billion, according to Bloomberg. It could potentially set up the couple, who have four children together, to make history with the most expensive divorce.

Here's a look at some of the most expensive divorces in history.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 21: Dmitri Rybolovlev with his wife attend the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters on April 21, 2012 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Frederic Nebinger/WireImage)

Dmitry Rybolovlev and Elena Rybolovleva, $4.5 billion: After a six-year legal battle, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev was ordered by a Swiss court to pay more than $4.5 billion to his ex-wife, making it the largest divorce settlement in history.

Jocelyn Wildenstein and Alec Wildenstein, $2.5 billion: When Jocelyn Wildenstein, a New York socialite famous for her plastic surgery, divorced French art dealer Alec Wildenstein, she received a whopping $2.5 billion settlement. According to reports from American tabloids, she also received an annual $100 million for the next 13 years.

KITZBUEHEL, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 20: Bernie Ecclestone and his wife Slavica attend the Audi Night party at the Hotel Tenne on January 20, 2006 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Bernie and Slavica Ecclestone, $1-$1.2 billion: A 2009 divorce between Bernie Ecclestone, a British race car company executive, and his wife Slavic, a model, was once considered to be the most expensive in history. It’s unclear what the exact settlement amount was, but reports estimated it to be between $1 and $1.2 billion

NEW YORK CITY, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Steve Wynn and Elaine Wynn attend TONY and SUSAN BENNETT host EXPLORING THE ARTS GALA at Cirpriani Wall Street on September 23, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by MICHAEL PLUNKETT/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Steve and Elaine Wynn, $1 billion: Steve Wynn, the former casino mogul who faced multiple accounts of sexual assault in a lengthy Wall Street Journal report, married Elaine twice, from 1963 and 1986, and from 1991 to 2010. The exact details of the settlement were kept under wraps, but it’s estimated to be around $1 billion. Wynn denied the assault allegations.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Honoree Harold Hamm attends the TIME 100 Gala, TIME'S 100 Most Influential People In The World, cocktail party at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall, $975 million: Harold Hamm, a billionaire oil magnate, paid his wife Sue Ann Arnall $974.8 million in their divorce settlement.

The data above was compiled from CBS News, Yahoo Finance, The New York Times and Business Insider reports.