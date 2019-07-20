These 13 places will pay you to move there, analysis says

Wanna get paid to move? These 13 places will pay you to come on over and move in.

Personal finance site Bankrate compiled a list of places, like Vermont, that will reimburse you if you make the move. Recently, Vermont launched a program as a way to attract new residents. The program will pay people who work remotely for an out-of-state company to move to Vermont. The state will pay those residents up to $10,000 over two years.

Some of the other places include:

Alaska

The state has an initiative titled Alaska Permanent Fund, which allocates a full dividend of the state’s oil-wealth fund to each resident.

Tulsa, Okla.

The city has a program, the Tulsa Remote, that will pay people $10,000 to move to Tulsa. The program also includes discounted rent up to three months and a schedule of events happening in the area. The program is funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Chattanooga, Tenn.

The state offers a program, the Geek move, which was launched to attract computer developers to move there for $1,250 “for relocation costs.” The program also offers a $10,000 forgivable mortgage.

Hamilton, Ohio

The city is looking to lure recent college graduates with an offer of up to $10,000 to relocate to the city. The program, Talent Attraction Program Scholarship, will pay those $300 a month in increments.

Saskatchewan, Canada

The Canadian province offers students $15,000 USD in tax credit through its Graduation Retention Program. To be eligible, folks will have to have graduated “no more than seven years ago from a qualifying post-secondary program” and need to either be residents of the area or be willing move there.

Lincoln, Kan.

The city is hoping to attract newcomers by giving new residents free property lots that range between 12,000 to 35,000 square feet.

Chile

The South American country launched Start-Up Chile in 2010 in order to attract entrepreneurs. Tech workers who are involved in the program can receive up to $80,000 equity-free. Those interested can also get training and work visas.

Marne, Iowa

The small town offers new residents a free lot like Lincoln, Kan. The lots are approximately 80 by 120 feet.

Harmony, Minn.

The town launched a program to get new residents by giving those a home construction rebate. The rebate is calculated “based on the home’s final estimated market value.”

Albinen, Switzerland

The village, with a population of 240 people, will offer to pay new residents $25,000 an adult and $10,000 a child to live there. Those who want to make the move must be under the age of 45 and pledge to live there for 10 years. The village also requires those to buy or build a house valued at $205,000.

Baltimore, Md.

The city offers a program that gives potential homeowners a $5,000 credit for their future residences. To qualify, those interested must attend a tour. The city also offers another option, the Vacants to Value program, that gives those $10,000 toward a down payment.

Candela, Italy

The town is offering potential new residents by offering those interested $910 to $2,775 to move there. The requirements include that those interested must become citizens of the town, rent a home and earn an income of at least $8,425 USD.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.