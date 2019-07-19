Heat wave across U.S. affects millions, causes NYC Triathlon to cancel

Millions of people across the Midwest and the east coast are experiencing a heat wave that is expected to surge past 100 degrees, and in some cases up to 115 this weekend.

Throughout the week and into the upcoming weekend, several states have received weather advisories for excessive heat, heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service announced that a “large ride of high pressure” extending from the Midwest to the East Coast would cause a “dangerous summer heat wave,” causing the Eastern two-thirds of the country to be under “Excessive Heat Warnings” or “Heat Advisories.”

People all over the region are being affected, including the financial capital of the world, New York City. The extreme heat even caused this weekend’s New York City Triathlon to be canceled for the first time in its 18-year history.

"It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon, owned and produced by Life Time," the triathlon announced in a statement on Thursday.

Triathlon organizers said they could not carry on and provide a “safe event” or alternate date after “exhausting all options to mitigate athlete, volunteer, spectator and staff exposure” to the extreme weather.

Although the triathlon is cancelled, Life Time announced participants could still do their part and volunteer along with event staff, local coaches and fellow athletes to help distribute water and Gatorade to help “keep New York cool.”

Among other states that will be affected the most are Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and several more.

FOX Business takes a further look at these top cities and states affected by the heat wave.

These are the states across the Midwest and East Coast that are most affected by the heat wave.

New York

Temperatures in New York City and neighboring counties are expected to be between 95 and 104 degrees on Friday and up to 110 on Saturday and Sunday. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 6am EDT on Saturday. The area will have an Excessive Heat Warning from 6am on Saturday until 8pm EDT on Sunday. Among possible impacts for the population are heat stress and heat strokes, or even death.

Ohio

Temperatures in Cleveland and nearby counties are in the middle 90s, with heat indexes expected to reach up to 110. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8pm EDT on Saturday. The area also has an Air Quality Alert. Impacts for the area include heat stress during outdoor exertion and exposure.

Illinois

Temperatures in Chicago and other nearby areas are between 94 and 98 degrees, with a maximum heat index of 110 on Friday and Saturday. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the area 7pm CDT on Saturday. Impacts for the area include heat stress and other heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service warns, "Those without air conditioning, elderly, small children, and pets are especially susceptible. Plan ahead. Have a cool place to shelter from the heat. Avoid outdoor activity, especially strenuous ones, during the peak heating times of the day."

Iowa

Des Moines and other nearby areas are expected to have high temperatures in the 90s and a maximum heat index of around 110 defrees on Friday. The area has an Excessive Heat Warning until 10pm CDT on Friday. Impact for the population includes heat-related illness for those with prolonged exposure.

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh and nearby counties are expected to have a heat index of up to 107 degrees due to temperatures in the mid-90s. The area has an Excessive Heat Warning until 8pm EDT Saturday. The heat and humidity in the area could cause heat stress during outdoor exposure.

Wisconsin

La Crosse and other areas are expected to have heat indices as high as 100 to 115 degrees due to afternoon temperatures between 90 and 95 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning for the area will remain until 7pm CDT. The National Weather Service warns “the elderly, children, and pets are especially at risk for heat illness."

Michigan

Heat indexes in Grand Rapids and neighboring counties are expected to be around 105 on Friday and Saturday. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect until 8pm EDT. The National Weather Service not only warns that those in non-air conditioned environments are at the most risk of heat-related illness, but it also warns that "non-air conditioned car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in minutes."

Missouri

Springfield and other areas nearby have high temperatures between 93 and 96 with head index values expected to be between 103 and 110. The area has an Excessive Heat Warning until 8pm CDT on Saturday. Impacts include heat stroke and other heat-related illness for vulnerable groups including children, the elderly and pets.