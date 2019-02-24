The Oscars: The actual statue is not worth as much as you would think

Winning the Academy Award may be the pinnacle for an actor, helping him or her get a bigger paycheck on future projects, but the actual statue has a limited value.

Continue Reading Below

The gold-plated statue is worth only $900, according to Forbes.

Winners can’t turn a profit by selling an Oscar.

Actually, anyone who wants to sell their Oscar must sell it back to the Academy for $1.

Winners don't own the statue, its basically on loan to them.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The rules changed in the 1950s, Oscar winners “have no rights whatsoever,” according to the organization.

You can sell an Oscar statuette minted before 1950. Over 150 of the early awards have been auctioned off.