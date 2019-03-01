The most expensive commutes in the US

For many American workers, commuting is not only a big part of the lives -- but also their paychecks.

While suburbs outside of New York City and San Francisco typically get a bad rap for high costs and long hours, commuters within 65 miles of Washington D.C. apparently have it the worst.

According to Bloomberg analysis of U.S. Census data, seven out of the top ten most expensive commutes were from metro areas outside of Washington D.C.

Workers from Charles County, in Southern Maryland, topped the list, spending more than 388 hours and over $14,600 traveling to and from work in 2017. Two other D.C. countries followed rounding out the top three.

Residents in Fauquier County and Stafford County in Virginia spent around $13,813 (352 hours) and $12,400 (330 hours) in 2017, respectively.

Contra Costa, California outside of San Francisco came in fourth spending 326 hours and $15,269 on commuting.

To determine the list, Bloomberg calculated a county "resident's opportunity cost by converting hours spent commuting into a dollar amount based on the average annual income of a full-time worker." It studied more than 800 counties around the country.

Here are the top 10 counties with the highest commuting costs, according to Bloomberg.

1. Charles, Maryland

Metro: Washington, DC

Total Hours Commuting pre-6am: 388

% of Income: 19.4 percent

Money Equivalent: $14,612

2. Fauquier, Virginia

Metro: Washington, DC

Total Hours Commuting pre-6am: 352

% of Income: 17.6 percent

Money Equivalent:$13,813

3. Stafford, Virginia

Metro: Washington, DC

Total Hours Commuting pre-6am: 330

% of Income: 16.5 percent

Money Equivalent: $12,400

4. Contra Costa, California

Metro: San Francisco, California

Total Hours Commuting pre-6am: 326

% of Income: 1.63 percent

Money Equivalent: $15,269

5. Calvert, Maryland

Metro: Washington, DC

Total Hours Commuting pre-6am: 332

% of Income: 16.6 percent

Money Equivalent: $11,842

6. Prince William, Virginia

Metro: Washington, DC

Total Hours Commuting pre-6am: 338

% of Income: 16.9 percent

Money Equivalent: $12,415

7. Spotsylvania, Virginia

Metro: Washington, DC

Total Hours Commuting pre-6am: 326

% of Income: 16.3 percent

Money Equivalent: $11,192

8. Frederick, Maryland

Metro: Washington, DC

Total Hours Commuting pre-6am: 304

% of Income: 15.2 percent

Money Equivalent: $11,647

9. Carroll, Maryland

Metro: Baltimore, Maryland

Total Hours Commuting pre-6am: 293

% of Income: 14.6 percent

Money Equivalent: $10,976

10. Sussex, New Jersey

Metro: New York, NY

Total Hours Commuting pre-6am: 310

% of Income: 15.5 percent

Money Equivalent: $11,585