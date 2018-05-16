The best sunblocks to protect yourself this summer

This summer, when you’re spending time outside in the sun, consider using one of the top four sunscreens -- according to Consumer Reports -- to protect yourself from burns and potential skin damage.

The nonprofit organization listed La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 60 melt-in as its top option, followed by Walmart’s Equate SPF 50 sport lotion, BullFrog Land Sport Quik Gel SPF 50 and Coppertone Water Babies SPF 50 lotion as the best to ward against skin cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 90,000 Americans will be diagnosed with melanoma this year alone.

“[Consumer Reports is] virtually bias free,” Dr. Mikhail Varshavski told FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell of Consumer Reports and its ranking system. “And I'm a fan.”

Varshavski noted the top sunscreens all had SPFs higher than 50, dismissing as nonsense a common myth that any sunscreen with an SPF higher than 30 was pointless.

“And while technically that fact is true -- if you apply the perfect amount, re-apply it as needed, don’t go in water -- yes, there is no difference between SPF 30 and 40,” he said. “In real life though, it is wiser to go for the highest SPF possible.”