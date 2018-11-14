The top '10 worst toys' list released by safety group

While it’s the season of giving and joyfulness, one watchdog group warns not everything on the toy market is safe for youngsters.
The Massachusetts-based non-profit group called W.AT.C.H (World Against Toys Causing Harm) revealed its nominees for this year’s “10 Worst Toys” list.
The annual toy report warns parents of the potential risks associated with some of hottest toys on the market and why parents should avoid buying them.
W.A.T.C.H has been releasing its list for more than four decades in hopes of reducing injuries and even deaths in children that are caused by dangerous toys.
According to the latest statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were an estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries in the U.S. in 2016, and a reported 35 children died from toy-related incidents from 2014 to 2016. One child is treated in a U.S. emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury.
Here’s a complete list of toys W.A.T.C.H. advises parents not to buy.
1. Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites
Hazard: Potential for ingestion and battery-related injuries
These soft, plush Pillow Pets are marketed for infants as a nightlight for a baby's room. Nella has small, felt-like flower and heart-tag accessories, and if they are removed, they present potential ingestion hazard. The manufacturer also identifies a "battery acid leakage" hazard.
2. Nerf Vortex Praxis Blaster
Hazard: Potential for eye injuries
These are marketed for children as young as eight, but the launch-force of the discs poses potential eye and facial injuries.
3. Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw
Hazard: Potential for eye and facial injuries
This toy claw is based on the popular comic book and movie character. The rigid, plastic claw sold as a slash claw simultaneously warns children not to swing at people.
4. Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade
Hazard: Potential for blunt force and eye injuries
The spring-loaded plastic blade can potentially cause facial and other impact injuries.
5. Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll
Hazard: Potential for choking injuries
This doll is sold with a removable headband that can be ingested by a child.
6. Zoo Jamz Xylophone
Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries
The manufacturer provides no warnings about the slender nine-inch-long drumstick handle which can potentially be mouthed and occlude a child's airway.
7. Nici Wonderland Doll: Miniclara the Ballerina
Hazard: Potential for choking injuries
The soft, plush kitten can detach from the doll poses a potential choking hazard if ingested.
8. Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket
Hazard: Potential for eye, face and other impact injuries
Many warnings appear on the package to caution parents and kids to "prevent serious eye or face injuries."
9. Cutting Fruit
Hazard: Potential for puncture and blunt force injuries
The knife can potentially cause puncture wounds and other blunt trauma injuries.
10. Chien A Promener Pull Along Dog
Hazard: Potential for entanglement and strangulation injuries
This pull dog toy has a cord measuring approximately 19 inches and no warnings are provided.