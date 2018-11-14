The top '10 worst toys' list released by safety group

article

While it’s the season of giving and joyfulness, one watchdog group warns not everything on the toy market is safe for youngsters.

The Massachusetts-based non-profit group called W.AT.C.H (World Against Toys Causing Harm) revealed its nominees for this year’s “10 Worst Toys” list.

The annual toy report warns parents of the potential risks associated with some of hottest toys on the market and why parents should avoid buying them.

W.A.T.C.H has been releasing its list for more than four decades in hopes of reducing injuries and even deaths in children that are caused by dangerous toys.

According to the latest statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were an estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries in the U.S. in 2016, and a reported 35 children died from toy-related incidents from 2014 to 2016. One child is treated in a U.S. emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury.

Here’s a complete list of toys W.A.T.C.H. advises parents not to buy.

1. Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites

Hazard: Potential for ingestion and battery-related injuries

These soft, plush Pillow Pets are marketed for infants as a nightlight for a baby's room. Nella has small, felt-like flower and heart-tag accessories, and if they are removed, they present potential ingestion hazard. The manufacturer also identifies a "battery acid leakage" hazard.

2. Nerf Vortex Praxis Blaster

Hazard: Potential for eye injuries

These are marketed for children as young as eight, but the launch-force of the discs poses potential eye and facial injuries.

3. Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw

Hazard: Potential for eye and facial injuries

This toy claw is based on the popular comic book and movie character. The rigid, plastic claw sold as a slash claw simultaneously warns children not to swing at people.

4. Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade

Hazard: Potential for blunt force and eye injuries

The spring-loaded plastic blade can potentially cause facial and other impact injuries.

5. Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll

Hazard: Potential for choking injuries

This doll is sold with a removable headband that can be ingested by a child.

6. Zoo Jamz Xylophone

Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries

The manufacturer provides no warnings about the slender nine-inch-long drumstick handle which can potentially be mouthed and occlude a child's airway.

7. Nici Wonderland Doll: Miniclara the Ballerina

Hazard: Potential for choking injuries

The soft, plush kitten can detach from the doll poses a potential choking hazard if ingested.

8. Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket

Hazard: Potential for eye, face and other impact injuries

Many warnings appear on the package to caution parents and kids to "prevent serious eye or face injuries."

9. Cutting Fruit

Hazard: Potential for puncture and blunt force injuries

The knife can potentially cause puncture wounds and other blunt trauma injuries.

10. Chien A Promener Pull Along Dog

Hazard: Potential for entanglement and strangulation injuries

This pull dog toy has a cord measuring approximately 19 inches and no warnings are provided.