Tesla's Elon Musk teases pickup truck features

Tesla shares rallied Tuesday as CEO Elon Musk teased some of the features of the electric car maker’s future pickup truck.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Musk asked followers to suggest ideas for Tesla’s truck, which he said will offer all-wheel drive and “crazy torque” through the use of dual electric motors.

The truck will also come with automatic park assist, 360-degree cameras, sonar and a suspension that adjusts for the load in the pickup’s bed. Musk noted that all-wheel drive and the dynamic suspension will come standard. With 240-volt power outlets, truck owners can use heavy-duty power tools in the field all day, “no generator needed,” Musk said.

Shares rose 2.7% to $342 in Tuesday trading. The stock is up nearly 10% since the start of 2018.

Tesla has yet to provide a launch date for its pickup truck. Musk has said he expects the truck to go on sale after the Model Y crossover, which is due to begin production in 2020.

The Palo Alto, California-based automaker continues to ramp up production of the Model 3 after delays. Tesla also plans to launch the Semi, an electric big rig, and a $200,000 Roadster sports car.