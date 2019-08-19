Taxes drive New Yorkers to Florida by the truckload in just a decade

More New Yorkers are taking their hard-earned money and moving to tax-friendly states like Florida.

Continue Reading Below

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that Florida received more movers than any other state in 2018, with more than 63,000 New Yorkers bolting to the Sunshine State alone.

What’s more, over the last decade, New York has lost over a million taxpayers, according to New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy.

“[Gov. Cuomo] has blamed the weather -- but really at the end of the day—it’s because they don’t have a state income tax,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday, and he added, "If you look at states that are taxing less they are growing.”

Langworthy believes it can potentially change the people within the government.

Advertisement

“After the next census New York and California are the states that are proposed to lose two seats in Congress, and Florida and Texas continue to be on fire and growing,” he explained.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS