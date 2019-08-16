Colorado tries to lure mystery Fortune 500 company with $25 million tax break

Colorado could be the home to a new Fortune 500 company.
The Colorado Economic Development Commission agreed Thursday to offer up a whopping $24.8 million in tax incentives in the hopes of convincing the unidentified bioscience company to open a campus in Boulder County and create 1,000 high-paying jobs, according to the Denver Business Journal.
The average salary of those jobs stands at $136,721.
The company has four other sites in Colorado, but if it opts to accept the state’s tax credit offer and local incentives, it would consolidate in Boulder County, potentially investing $130 million in the market.
It’s also considering sites in Minnesota, Tennessee and Texas.
Colorado is home to some other big business, including Boston Market and Coors Brewing Company.
