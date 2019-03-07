Super-sized fast food menus pose serious health risks: 'Bar Rescue's' Jon Taffer

The fast food industry is getting bigger and we’re not talking about the number of restaurants.

A new study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics finds portion sizes have gotten significantly larger over the last 30 years. Fast food meals also have more calories and salt than they did thirty years ago.

‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer is not surprised by the findings and said this could have serious health consequences.

"Today, about 40% of the population between age 20 and 74 is considered obese. In the 1960s, that number was 13%. So this is a big deal,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Thursday. “This is really impacting people. The increase in sodium and salt is a great way to make it taste good. But, think of the impact it’s having on our blood pressure and overall health.”

Despite the potential health dangers, Taffer said convenience is the one reason why fast food chains remain popular.

“Sometimes when we break rules about anything, one of the biggest rule breakers of all is convenience,” he said. “It’s completely predictable. No matter where you are you can get exactly the same thing and that means something.”

According to the study, the number of entrees, sides and desserts on fast food menus grew by 226% from 1986 to 2016. That’s an average of 23 new items per year.