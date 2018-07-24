Spicer praises Melissa McCarthy’s SNL parody: ‘I deserved a little ribbing’

President Trump’s former Press Secretary Sean Spicer said having a thick skin helped him shake off criticism when parodied by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself in this business, especially when you self-inflict it and you step in it, then you’re in the wrong game,” Spicer said to FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” on Tuesday.

McCarthy’s impersonations earned her an Emmy Award for the Best Guest Actress on a Comedy Series, after playing Spicer four times in skits featuring the former press secretary riding a motorized podium, hiding in the bushes and wearing high heels.

Even though Spicer has not spoken to the comedian, he praised her impersonations during the wildly-popular season.

“I stepped in it the first day by all accounts and I think I deserved a little ribbing,” he said. “She’s a talented actor and did a great job.”

However, in his opinion, SNL went overboard after the first skit.

“[The second and third skits], were a little more on the mean-spirited side and I didn’t find them as funny,” he said, and added that it was not McCarthy’s fault.

Spicer resigned from his White House post last July.