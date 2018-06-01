Long-term tariffs not in Americans’ best interest: Sean Spicer

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Friday tariffs are not a good long-term strategy.

“I don’t believe long-term tariffs are in our country’s best interest,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

Canada, the European Union and Mexico on Friday threatened to retaliate after the Trump administration imposed sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Those imports had been exempted from a set of newly proposed tariffs.

Spicer voiced his concerns but also asserted President Trump is using the tariffs as a negotiating tactic.

“I think it will boomerang and undermine our own workers and our own economy if we do this because they will continue to retaliate in other areas and other sectors that are not good,” he said. “But I have to believe that these people are using this tactic to bring everyone back to the table to get a better deal.”