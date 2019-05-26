‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ release date pushed due to character redesign that could be costly for Paramount

article

The release date for “Sonic the Hedgehog” was pushed to February 2020 due to redesign work for its main character following backlash from fans.

Director Jeff Fowler announced the film was expected to be released next Valentine’s Day, three months later than its original November 2019 release date.

“Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right. #novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie,” Fowler tweeted.

Fowler promised fans that Paramount Pictures will redesign Sonic after fans criticized the hedgehog’s look and said its features did not match the iconic Sega character they grew up with in the 1990s. Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for the film on April 30, only to receive a barrage of complaints.

Fans asked for the body proportions and teeth to be changed.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen,” Fowler tweeted days after the trailer release. “Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast”

The Sonic redesign could cost Paramount Pictures a pretty penny. The movie’s budget is estimated to be about $90 million and the redesign could mean more money spent, CNBC reported.

The new Sonic will have to be reinserted into every scene already completed.

“Kudos to Paramount for having the gall to admit they made a misstep and hopefully they have time to correct it and to appease the hardcore fans,” Exhibitor Relations’ senior analyst Jeff Bock told CNBC. “Sega could be a huge IP for Paramount and they desperately need franchises like no other studio right now.”