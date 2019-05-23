Queen Elizabeth II visits British Airways, Sainsbury’s in honor of their anniversaries

article

Queen Elizabeth II has made the rounds this week celebrating British companies.

The 93-year-old monarch on Thursday paid a visit to British Airways’ headquarters at London’s Heathrow Airport in honor the 100th anniversary of the company, according to the royal family’s Twitter account.

The Queen’s stop at the travel hub included meeting staff members who wore “heritage uniforms” dating back to the 1930s, the royal family said in a news release.

She also stopped at the company’s museum to peruse artifacts from the airline, including what was her “first ticket for a long haul flight after her Coronation, which was with The Duke of Edinburgh to Jamaica,” they tweeted.

And on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated with Sainsbury’s for their 150th anniversary.

“Today, The Queen has been taken back in time to an ‘original Sainsbury’s store’ from 1896 at an event to mark the British retail chain’s 150th anniversary,” the royal family wrote.

There, she experienced what the founding store on London’s Drury Lane would’ve been like, they said.