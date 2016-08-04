See if Your State is Cutting Sales Taxes for Back-to-School

article

The back-to-school season's state sales-tax holidays are reaching their peak. The events, most of which are tied to annual back-to-school buying trips, are popular. That's why at least a handful of sales-tax holidays make it onto calendars every year.

More than a dozen sales-tax holidays are on the summer 2016 calendar, spanning anywhere from a couple of days to more than a week. During the holidays, states designate certain items as sales tax-exempt.

The most common tax-free items are clothing and school supplies. But some states offer broad definitions of school-related purchases, meaning shoppers could save substantial taxes on computers and accessories.

Regardless of the holiday length, pay attention to the details. Each state sets precise rules for what is, and isn't, tax-free. There are also purchasing guidelines that cover such things as multiple items, rain checks, layaways and coupons.

The chart below offers an overview of the 2016 sales-tax holidays for back-to-school shoppers. Click on your state to see details.

