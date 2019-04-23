Melinda Gates reveals the secret to 25 year marriage to Bill

On the heels of Amazon chief, and the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, recently announcing that his divorce to MacKenzie is now final after 25 years of marriage, the wife of the second richest man in world – Bill Gates – reveals the secret to making theirs last.

Continue Reading Below

Melinda Gates, who is currently promoting her new book, “The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World,” opened up about her 25-year marriage to the tech billionaire during an interview with The Sunday Times.

When asked about the secret to making it work, the 54-year-old philanthropist immediately laughed and said, “It’s funny, we’ve just gotten to a point in life where Bill and I can both laugh about more things,” Gates told the outlet, while also noting that she can vividly remember how “incredibly hard” some days were to the point where you think, “Can I do this?”

Gates, who recently passed her milestone anniversary with her husband in January said she believes the secret to marriage success is patience.

“He [Bill] needs a little training, and he’d tell you that too,” she said.

Advertisement

However, for the most part, she said Bill is actually pretty easy to live with despite a few hiccups now and again.

In the book, Melinda wrote that their love of puzzles is what ultimately brought them together but Bill still needed convincing about getting married as he was concerned about balancing work and family life.

The couple married in 1994 and now have three children ranging from 16 to 22 years of age.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

During the interview, Melinda also stressed the importance of having a spouse that views you as an equal, no matter their status. She said Bill would help her with house work and school runs while also building Microsoft, which is set to reach a $1 trillion market cap by 2020.