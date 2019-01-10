What MacKenzie Bezos has said about her husband

Novelist MacKenzie Bezos is now poised to become one of the wealthiest women in the world after she and her husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced they are getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage.

And, while it is still uncertain how much or what MacKenzie will get once the divorce is settled, the one thing she’s always known is that she hit the ‘”lottery” when marrying Bezos back in 1993 when she was just 23 years old.

“I am definitely a lottery winner of a certain kind,” she told Vogue magazine in 2013 in a rare interview.

Though she added while their fortune, now worth an estimated $137 billion, makes her life “wonderful in many ways,” it’s not what she feels defined by.

“The fact that I got wonderful parents who believed in education and never doubted I could be a writer, the fact that I have a spouse I love, those are the things that define me,” she added.

MacKenzie also revealed to the magazine that while she fell quickly for the then-vice president of a New York hedge fund, she and Jeff are “opposites.”

“He likes to meet people. He’s a very social guy. Cocktail parties for me can be nerve-racking. The brevity of conversations, the number of them — it’s not my sweet spot,” she said.

On top of that, she also admitted that when Jeff pitched her the idea of selling books over the internet -- which later morphed into the behemoth of Amazon today -- shortly after they got married she really didn’t have any sense of starting a company.

“I have no business sense whatsoever,” she said, adding that she was eventually game to start a business because she “saw how excited he was” about it.

But despite their differences, MacKenzie said the pair fell in love quickly and were married six months after they met at work.

“My office was next door to his, and all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh. How could you not fall in love with that laugh?”

The author also credited her husband for helping her develop her career as a novelist.

“Jeff is my best reader,” she said, adding that he would oftentimes clear his busy work schedule to read her manuscripts and give her meticulous notes on her work.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the former couple made it clear that their divorce is amicable, adding that they feel “incredibly lucky” to have found each other and are “deeply grateful for every year of their marriage.”

They even added that, if they had known they would separate after 25 years of marriage, they would still do “it all again.”